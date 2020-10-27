Laide Raheem, Abeokuta, Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin, Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has vowed to probe sources of COVID-19 relief items looted across the country.

In a statement in Abuja, yesterday, its spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, said the move was in response to increasing public demand on the commission to find out why relief items meant for the poor and most vulnerable in the society were stacked in warehouses and not distributed.

“In view of the recent looting spree, ICPC will investigate the sources of goods looted from palliative warehouses, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and private houses.

“This is to determine whether or not the items looted were personally acquired, government procured, CACOVID donated, or are empowerment materials which are part of the constituency project initiative of the Federal Government.

“ICPC will also scale up the monitoring of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) charged with the acquisition and distribution of COVID-19 palliative relief materials and make public its findings in due course,” she said.

Ogugua said measures earlier put in place by the commission to prevent corruption in the distribution of the items did not cover CACOVID funds donated by individuals and private sector organisations.