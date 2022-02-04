The Federal Government has said that the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) had tracked 2,000 projects worth over N300 billion, between 2019 and 2021, through its Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this, in Abuja, while briefing the media on the giant strides of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration in the anti-corruption fight.

Mohammed said during the same period, 326 contractors, who abandoned projects across the six geo-political zones, were forced by the Commission to return to site, to complete projects worth N32.183 billion.

He said that the ICPC’s Assets Tracing, Recovery and Management (ATRM) project also led to the recovery of cash totalling N34.346 billion and US$1.62 million between 2019 and 2021.

The minister said the Commission’s System Study and Review of personnel and capital votes of MDAs resulted in savings of N261 billion to the government during the same period.

He disclosed that the ICPC had also secured 66 convictions from the 243 cases it filed in court, during the same three-year period.

Mohammed said that the ICPC had played a pivotal role in bringing about structural changes in the operations of the government.

As part of this, the anti-graft body had helped in improving the MDAs’ budget utilization, ensuring better value for money, improved project completion, service delivery and higher level of anti-corruption awareness. (NAN)