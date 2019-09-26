Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, has challenged Nigerian youths to identify and expose corruption at the local government level.

Prof. Owasanoye disclosed this yesterday while declaring open a three-day capacity development workshop on social auditing for young change makers in Northcentral Nigeria, organised by YIAGA Africa in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The Chairman, who was represented by the ICPC Commissioner, Bauchi State, Abubakar Abdullahi Dutsinma, applauded YIAGA Africa for mobilising the youths to expose corruption in their respective local government areas.

“The things that currently matter now include the war against corruption. We are very proud to be associated with YIAGA Africa, particularly in combating and exposing corruption and corrupt practices,” he said.

“The ICPC is very proud to be associated with YIAGA Africa in its social auditing drive aimed at identifying and combating corruption and other corrupt practices in the socio-political and economic concerns in the contemporary global village, where corruption has systematically became an endemic hydra-headed monster that partnership with all anti-corruption bodies is indispensible.

“The Commission has partnered and is still in partnership with numerous civil society anti-corruption organisations in line with it mandate of measuring, understanding, reporting and ultimately improving the socio-political and economic integrity in all the spheres of Nigerian society.”

He said the Commission considered the partnership with YIAGA as very essential to promoting zero tolerance for corruption, impunity and social injustice in the country.

YIAGA Africa Programme Officer Tracy Keshi said attention had been focused in the past on federal and state levels and said the programme was to complement the effort of state and non state actors in the fight against corruption at the local government level.

She noted that young people will be trained on how to interpret the budgets of their respective Local Government Areas with a view to combat corruption for the overall development of the people.