From Uche Usim, Abuja
The Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr Chidi Izuwah, is dead.
The ICRC boss reportedly on Tuesday morning of an undisclosed ailment.
He started his career as a lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt.
Thereafter, he held several senior oil and gas asset management positions in a career spanning over 21 years with SPDC (Shell Nigeria) and Shell International USA and Europe.
He was appointed Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the ICRC in 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari.
He possessed a first degree in civil engineering from the University of Nigeria and a master’s degree in hydraulic engineering from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne in the UK.
He was a frequent speaker at infrastructure finance, Islamic finance, and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) conferences.
Izuwah was also an alumnus of Harvard, Wharton, Columbia University, and Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad Executive Education.
