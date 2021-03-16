From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr Chidi Izuwah, is dead.

The ICRC boss reportedly on Tuesday morning of an undisclosed ailment.

He started his career as a lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt.

Thereafter, he held several senior oil and gas asset management positions in a career spanning over 21 years with SPDC (Shell Nigeria) and Shell International USA and Europe.

He was appointed Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the ICRC in 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He possessed a first degree in civil engineering from the University of Nigeria and a master’s degree in hydraulic engineering from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne in the UK.

He was a frequent speaker at infrastructure finance, Islamic finance, and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) conferences.

Izuwah was also an alumnus of Harvard, Wharton, Columbia University, and Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad Executive Education.