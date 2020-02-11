Zika Bobby

A new Registrar/ Chief Executive Officer has been appointed by the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria, (ICSAN). She is Mrs. Taiwo Ganiyat Olusesi.

In a statement by the Chairman of the Publicity and Advocacy Committee of the Institute, Mrs. Lynda Onefeli, Olusesi’s appointment was formally announced in a release to members by the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Institute, Mr. Bode Ayeku, on January 30, 2020.

Olusesi whose appointment took effect from February 1, 2020, replaced the erstwhile Acting Registrar, Ms Oladunni Ogunsulire, who had been acting for the past one year.

Until her appointment, Olusesi a Fellow of the Institute and a lawyer, was working at the Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu-Ijebu as the Head Legal/Servicom Unit – where she had spent 11 years.

Before her ascendancy into the pinnacle of ICSAN management team, Olusesi had been a passionate member of the Institute. She was also a member of the Public Lecture Committee, Membership and Branch Liaison Committee of the Institute and Coordinator for the yet to be birthed Ogun State chapter of the Institute.

In his letter, the President, Mr. Ayeku, enjoined members of the Institute and all stakeholders to cooperate with the new Registrar in the collective bid to take the Institute to greater heights.

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSAN) is a leading recognized professional body in Nigeria dedicated to enhancing the status and practice of Corporate Governance and Public Administration.