By Henry Uche

In exercise of its statutory power to regulate the practice of Chartered Secretaryship and Governance profession in Nigeria, the Governing Council of Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) has bestowed the right of Public Practice of Chartered Secretaryship and Governance professionals to 19 of its members.

At the presentation of Practice License in a hybrid session, Lagos yesterday, the President/Chairman of Governing Council of the Institute, Mr. Taiwo Gbenga Owokalade, FCIS, said the aim was to raise an army of practitioners and build quality people in the Secretaryship and Corporate Governance space.

According to him, the need for professional Secretaries, Administrators and Corporate Governance Professionals was on the high side given the obvious administrative lapses both in public and private sector and the need to enthrone professionalism in Secretaryship and Governance Practices.

Owokalade charged the 19 licensed members to be worthy ambassadors of the Institute saying, “Licensing our members (who have met all the required conditions) to practice Secretaryship and corporate Governance is a way forward and it’s a way to project the value of our Institute and to make people align with us,”

He charged them to comply with the provisions of the regulators as they establish their firms and practice, as well as collaborate with one another (where necessary) for maximum service delivery.

“You must be unique in all your dealings and comply with regulations and register with relevant institutions and uphold the principles, values and ethics of the profession. We shall continue to do this for other members of the Institute who wants to make impact to the world through this medium/ channel. Of course there are a lot of opportunities embedded for every active professional Secretary and corporate Governance practitioner. Every entitlements you deserve like our stamp and seal shall be accorded to you,” he assured.

Speaking also, the Registrar/CEO of the Institute, Mrs. Taiwo Ganiyat Olusesi, FCIS, said the License would distinguish and set ICSAN’s members apart from others (who are not members of ICSAN) and those erroneously parading themselves as professional Secretaries and Governance professionals.

The Registrar who expressed optimism in the Licensees said the feedback from the beginning of licensing its members -though somewhat positive, said the Governance Practitioners Committee would leave no stone unturned to ensure that its members get the maximum support from the Institute given the hostile socioeconomic environment.

“Our members and the services we offer are unique. Organizations in both sectors know our value. We have special skills. For these ones licensed today, we shall follow them up to ensure that they give the best to the world at all time,” she maintained.