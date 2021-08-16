The newly inaugurated President/ Chairman of Council of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSAN) Taiwo Gbenga Owokalade, said the Institute has reached agreement with the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) to train public servants to boost capacity for maximum productivity in their various sectors.

At his investiture recently in Lagos, the president maintained that ICSAN under his leadership would pursue its vision with every sense of responsibility and doggedness to ensure that the goal of the partnership is achieved.

“My administration will synergise with different renowned bodies like Public Service Institute of Nigeria, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies and others to meet our set targets.

“We shall conscientiously equip our members especially graduate members with the requisite skills and connections to distinguish them among others, we shall provide mentorship and other fundamental trainings to make them not only employable but employers of labor,” he said.

Similarly, the immediate past president of the Institute, Bode Ayeku, bemoaned the level of economic hardship in country which according to him was the result of fundamental problems bedeviling Nigeria, a bad constitution, poor political structure, maladministration and mismanagement of human, financial and natural resources among others.