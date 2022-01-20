As part of its inclusive learning strategy, Rivet Software limited, a subsidiary of Inlaks and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators (ICSAN) have launched a learning Management System called Skilldorm) a platform for capacity development and an e- Learning marketing place for professional bodies to accommodate their members all over the world for their personal growth, development and sustenance.

At the launch in Lagos yesterday, the Managing Director of Inlaks, Kyari Bukar, represented by the executive director, Femi Muraino, said the platform was designed to carter for every professional body that desires to increase its value through its members. “The Platform is for professional bodies to to reach out to members to keep learning. It’s also open to members of the public who want to add value to themselves in different professions. As an information technology solution provider, we poised to provide solution to anyone who wish to be at pace with trends in the knowledge industry.”

For his part, the General Manager of Rivet, Tony Ayoko, revealed that Skilldorm is a platform where professionals could access courses of their institutions & institutes from anywhere in the world. He said: “We partner with professional bodies to reach out to their members and design contents according to their unique needs. “It ts a B2C platform, but we are doing it as an indirect B2C through a B2B model. Every course of study you see on the platform is tailored according to the needs of each professional body,” he stressed.