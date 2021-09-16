By Henry Uche, Lagos

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) has soared in the comity of professional bodies as its erstwhile president, Mr Bode Ayeku, has been elected as President of the Corporate Secretaries International Association (CSIA).

Before his election, Ayeku was the immediate past president of ICSAN and still the vice president of CSIA, who will pilot the affairs of the Association for one year.

In a statement signed by the Registrar/CEO of ICSAN, Mrs Taiwo Ganiyat Olusesi, the Institute expressed optimism over the fate of Ayeku at CSIA, saying the future of CSIA and ICSAN would be brighter owing to Ayeku’s wealth of experience in leadership, management, administration, corporate governance, law, among others.

‘ICSAN wishes Mr Ayeku and his team a successful tenure in office as they strategise to take CSIA to a new level. We believe in his capacity to deliver outstanding results.

‘Mr Bode Ayeku, a Fellow of ICSAN, a lawyer and a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management and an Associate of both the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria and Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, is a member of the Governing Council of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) and Chairman of the Committee of Legal Advisers and Company Secretaries of NECA. He has attended several local and international courses and presented papers at various programs which make him fit and proper for the position,’ the statement read.

ICSAN is a professional body in Nigeria dedicated to excellence in Corporate Governance and Public Administration and a member of CSIA.

CSIA which Operates from Hong Kong was established in Geneva, Switzerland in 2010 and was officially launched at the World Bank Headquarters in Paris on 23 March 2010, under the auspices of the International Finance Corporation and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation & Development.

It is the global voice of governance professionals, dedicated to developing and growing the study and practice of secretaryship to improve professional standards, quality of governance practice and improve organisational performances

