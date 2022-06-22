From Ajiri Daniels, Abuja

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) has announced plans to hold its 2022 annual public lecture.

The President, ICSAN and Chairman of Governing Council, Mr. Taiwo Gbega Owokalade, made this disclosure at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to Owokalade, the event with the theme: External Reserve Dynamics and Governance Challenges, is slated for June 22nd this year, in Abuja.

He explained that the conference’s theme is a hotly debated national issue that is vital to the country’s economic growth and governance, and that it must be discussed frequently in order to gain a deeper understanding.

Owokalade bemoaned the nation’s depleting external reserves, claiming that it has had disastrous consequences for the economy.

“We have seen how the economy has fared over the last few years, the external reserves has continued to deplete and that has had huge implications for the Nigerian economy and for the Nigerian citizens. The external reserves is the ability of the government to sustain its business especially with the international community and where we don’t have the capacity to pay for critical imports, then it would have a huge impact on the Nigerian economy.

“So, when you talk about external reserves not being in a positive state, you are talking about the average Nigerian who is seriously affected. This is why we felt, as a corporate governance institute, we have decided to address the realities of the external reserves as it affects the economy, bring resource persons to look at the issues from different perspectives,” he explained.

This year’s gathering, he said, would feature key stakeholders and principal officers from both the public and private sectors, who would share their vast experience in addressing issues such as diminishing national reserves and public administration.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .