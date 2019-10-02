Mr Frank Folorinsho, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) expert, has stressed the need for teachers in the country to have adequate computer training for effective and efficient teaching.

Folorunsho, who made this call in Ilorin on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), noted that computer literacy for every teacher should be made compulsory in line with global trend.

He called on government at all levels to enact laws that would make computer literacy compulsory for every teacher in the country.

“It is time to emulate advanced countries where every qualified teacher must be vast in computer,” he said.

According to him, teachers in the country should be ready to cope and meet up with the advancement in technology.

“We are in an era of technological advancement. Teachers are expected to have a vast knowledge of computer to be able to impart it to their students.

“At this age, every teacher is expected to be computer literate. Maybe there is the need to force it on them. We are in a digital world.

“There is the need to hire a team of experts to train teachers. Computer knowledge will also help teaching techniques.

“You can imagine that some teachers are still in total darkness when you talk about computer or ICT knowledge. It is bad for our education system,” he said.

The ICT expert advised teachers to upgrade their knowledge and meet up with the technology trend in order to be able to discharge their duties effectively. (NAN)