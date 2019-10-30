Uche Usim, Abuja

A local Information and Communication Technology (ICT) firm, TheMap.ng, is set to train 13,000 returnees from Libya and Malaysia in line with its vision to help create jobs for Nigerians and boosting the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the process.

The firm said it will be doing that in partnership with a foreign organization that prefer to be anonymous.

The Managing Director, TheMap.ng, Mr. Anyanso Mma who made the disclosure while speaking with journalists after reviewing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the international organization explained that the move was inspired by the large numbers of Nigerians in Libya and Malaysia who have been deported in large numbers in quick succession in recent times.

TheMap.ng is known for exploiting virtual reality learning in schools, training graduates on how to services motorbikes and formulating electronic-commerce business in markets and malls in Nigeria.

Mma noted that the firm was poised to create jobs for returnees by leveraging on its local and foreign expertise.

He said, “When returnees are sent back to Nigeria, they are traumatized because of the economic situation in the country. Those deported are struggling to survive. When they are back, there is no provision for them by the government. So, the international organization in charge gives them some grants to be able to stabilise.

“These grants given to them are used by many to fund their next trip overseas trip. This organization is now tired of giving grants. They wanted these returnees to stay and work it out which is what TheMap is championing. We want Nigerians to stay and work things out.

“We are telling returnees that it is not the end of the story but the beginning. We are going to be stepping in with the help of this international organization who gives them grants to train them either as a brand locator or join our assemble line to couple motorbikes.

“They can go to any part of the world and assemble motorbikes. Some of these training last for three months only and we do empower them by setting up service centre for them.

“Within our own economy activities, there are multiple opportunities that are open.”

He noted that TheMap,ng was creating a lot of activities that will in turn create jobs and eventually pull Nigerians out of poverty.

Speaking on virtual learning, he said schools in Nigeria lacked access to library, noting that education should involve real-life teaching for better understanding.

He said TheMap.ng has decided to bring virtual library into smartphones, which is expected to enhance learning in schools across the country.

He added: “We have decided to bring school into the phone so that education becomes interesting, Beyond making education interesting for students in public and private schools, we want them to learn what they are taught.

“Rather than teaching them chemistry – telling them about atom and they are not getting it because they can’t relate to how Atom looks like.

“We are taking education into a digital format where school’s courses are interactive via virtual learning. We want a situation where students can learn and at the same time can teach from experience. They are learning to pass examination but learning to impact.”

He explained that TheMap.ng currently in partnership with private schools on virtual learning, stating that the MapNigeria aims to take virtual learning to government schools.

“We want to partner with government to retrain teachers which will translate into impacting the students better.”

He revealed that the TheMap.ng was partnering with the local governments in Lagos State as a starting point.

“We are looking at three local governments. One school in each of the local government in Lagos state to start with. We are looking at how to partner with the teachers to train the students,” he added.