From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The School of Information Health Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) Nnewi Anambra State on Friday matriculated eighty-four students for the 2020/2021 session.

The 18th matriculation ceremony of the school which was part of the 2021 Health Information Week took place at Metu Uzodike auditorium in the hospital.

In an address, the Head, School of Information Management,(NAUTH), Mrs Uche Nwajagu, said that the programme was aimed at ensuring that the matriculants were informed about the standard set for the course by the Health Records Officers Registration Board of Nigeria.

Mrs Nwajagu described Information Health Management as a profession of dignity and integrity, especially in classwork.

‘I must reiterate that you are not here for fashion, dress responsibly to earn your respect. Widen your academic horizon, visit the library, internet and school website for current information. Get approval from school management before embarking on any journey and also disclose your whereabouts to your parents or guardians,’ she said.

She appreciated the SHIM staff and NAUTH management for their support to the school.

In his speech, the Acting Chief Medical Director (CMD) of NAUTH, Prof Joseph Ugboaja represented by Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Dr Ogochukwu Ezejiofor said that the matriculation ceremony was a very important programme in any institution as it signified the beginning of the sojourn of the matriculants in the school.

The CMD urged the matriculants to realise that there were so many domains for being students but added that the number of such domains was their academics.

He noted that it was important for them to also develop other domains that would make them succeed in life.

The CMD commended the staff of the school for producing competitive graduates who were doing NAUTH proud.

‘I am aware of your constraints, it is a general challenge of the institution which is the primary reason for the management’s decision to move to the permanent site. We have seen your ICT laboratory and I want to assure you that it would be upgraded so that the students can effectively explore opportunities available in ICT,’ he said.

The matriculation ceremony which was attended by principal officers of NAUTH featured oath-taking and signing of register by the matriculating students, songs and drama.

