From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

An Information Technology (IT) Company powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) called ONPASSIVE is set to introduce Smart Business Solutions (SBS) into the Nigerian technological market before this year runs out.

With head office located in Florida, USA, tech. hub in Hyderabad, India with global offices in Singapore and Dubai, ONPASSIVE has for the past four years, been creating a new generation of digital software applications that will soon be unveiled to the world, Coordinator, Northwest and Northeast, Meet and Greet, Abraham Joseph Amandi said in Kaduna at the weekend.

According to Amandi, the product was coming to serve online and offline challenges in Nigeria’s business environment.

“We are here today in Kaduna to enable us know one another as ‘Ofounders’ of ONPASSIVE which is an Artificial Intelligent (AI) and Information Technology (IT) coming with a preparatory product which we call Smart Business Solution (SBS).

“This product is coming to serve online and offline challenges. We are also using this opportunity to celebrate Nigeria at 62 and as well to tell Nigerians, especially those that are in the Northwest and Northeast that this is an opportunity for us to key into AI/IT revolution that will help us solve our challenges to earn a good living. This is a great opportunity made available to us.

“The package comes with internet tools which cut across social media to solve everyday human resource challenges and security challenges. It will also help in solving academic problems via online studies called o-academy and online connect called o-conferencing, different from others around because it has AI embedded in it.

“As ‘Ofounder’ of a company, we don’t need to tell you the opportunity that abounds around you as an ‘Ofounder’ because you already helping yourself to create wealth around you.

“The good thing about it is that it is very easy to use, very user friendly just by simply following the demo, you will master it once and you will be good to go.

“This company has been building this tool right from 2018 and it is now on the verge of making these products available in the market between now and December for those who want to be the retailer and those that just want to use the product.

“Nigerian ‘Ofounders’ are very excited and grateful to the visionary CEO, Mr Ash Mufareh who has magnanimously developed a unique business model to accommodate all classes of people in his dream to make the world a better place”, he added.

