Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, has attributed the rise in crime in the Nigeria to the large impact of technology and effect of other security situations within African continent.

He said the increased rate of crime in Nigeria has put pressure on the limited logistics, manpower and other operational assets of the Nigeria Police.

The IGP told the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi who led other officials of the Ministry on a courtesy visit to his office, in Louis Edet House, Abuja,on Wednesday, the police was adopting new approach to tackle the increasing cases of insecurity in Nigeria.

He explained that the police have decided to adopt the community policing model which involves the engagement of citizens in the identification and prioritizing prevalent communal security threats.

The Police boss was optimistic that the community policing strategy will bridge the gap between the Police and the citizens in a manner that will enhance optimal,cost-effective and sustainable law enforcement service delivery when fully implemented.

“The dynamics of crime in Nigeria has over time become increasingly complex due to increased access to technology, global terrorism, socioeconomic variables and fall out of security situations within the African continent.

“All these combined to put pressure on the limited logistics, manpower and other operational assets of the Nigeria Police,” he said.

He further congratulated the Minister on his appointment and promised that the Nigeria Police will support him to achieve success.

Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi in his remarks charged police officers to intensify efforts to check the high rate of crimes in the country.

He reassured the Police that Federal Government is determined to improve their working conditions and most importantly, boost their morale through improved allowances and entitlements.