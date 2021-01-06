After over two decades of providing quality service with branches spread across 15 states in Nigeria, SLOT, a leading mobile phone retail company has opened a regional head office in Umuahia, the Abia State capital. The Umuahia office is the company’s 70th retail store outlet in the country.

The CEO of SLOT Group, Nnamdi Ezeigbo, said the aim of opening the regional office in Umuahia was to maintain market leadership by offering wide range of products and services. According to Ezeigbo, “It has been 22 years of excellent, progressive and consistent technology retailing and allied services in Nigeria and across international borders.

“To commemorate its 22 anniversary, SLOT Systems Limited through its corporate social responsibility, CSR arm, Ezeigbo SLOT Foundation, was offering scholarships to 200 qualified youths from Abia State who will enjoy free vocational six-month training programmes on mobile phone technology and laptop engineering to better their lots”.

He disclosed that in Lagos, Edo and other states, Slot has been partnering with governments for over four years in training teachers and students, adding “we are now in Abia to take it to the south eastern states. We are not just doing business, but also training young people. It is strictly about our youths”. Regretting that many universities in the country offer “vanity courses that were not good to create jobs that will add value”, Ezeigbo was pained that graduates of such courses cannot create jobs, but rely on others for employment.