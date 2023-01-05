From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), has confirmed that it will soon deploy an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solution to handle data for enhanced book assessment.

NERDC in a statement by its Director, Book Development Centre, Dr. Eleri Nnanna, indicated that NERDC Executive Secretary, Prof. Ismail Junaidu, confirmed the development at a workshop on development of software to ease book assessment which held recently in Nasarawa State.

He said the move was in response to the challenges of data management, arising from huge storage, recording, sorting and classification of instructional materials.

He added that the ICT initiative was also part of the Council’s efforts to standardize instructional and learning resources used in Nigerian schools, stressing that one of the core mandates of NERDC is to ensure that instructional materials for schools meet the minimum curriculum requirements and other set criteria.

He said: “NERDC recently developed a new assessment manual titled: ‘Manual for Assessment of Instructional Materials and Quality Assurance in Nigeria’. Development of book assessment information management system would be another milestone achievement for the Council.

“The main objective of the workshop was to develop a software solution that would transform existing manual book assessment process into a computer-based assessment process. This was in line with the National ICT Policy objective aimed at promoting universal access to high quality and efficient services using ICT”.

The NERDC boss reiterated the commitment of the Council to building a robust structure geared towards strengthening the quality assurance process of book/instructional resources assessment procedure.