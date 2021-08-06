From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Huawei Director of Services and Delivery in Nigeria, Melissa Chen has said that Huawei will shape the future of Information Communication Technology (ICT) industry in Nigeria by bridging the digital divide and bringing latest technologies into the industry.

Chen who stated this while speaking at the 2021 Huawei ICT Job Fair held at the Ahmadu Bello university (ABU) Zaria main campus, added that ICT is one of the key factors for Nigeria’s development, hence the need to develop more upcoming ICT engineers in the country.

He said, “I see a great hope for the development of ICT in Nigeria. I would like to thank the Vice Chancellor and staffs of ABU for promoting the growth of ICT in the school and students. This gives a lot of hope for ICT companies like Huawei to keep pushing for a better Digital Nigeria.

“Since Nigeria is developing very fast in Industrialization, Infrastructure and Economy in general, ICT is one of the key factors for the country’s development and this is among the reasons why we need to give more opportunities to the upcoming ICT engineers. We wish that Huawei, Universities, and Educational institutions can deepen cooperation in training ICT talents and make greater achievements.

“We will shape the future of the ICT industry in Nigeria by bridging the digital divide and bringing latest technologies into this industry,” she said.

Speaking on the Huawei ICT training for Nigerian students and Job fair, Chen said, “Huawei supports Nigerian students as they learn the latest technologies through our programs. Huawei has been in Nigeria for over 20 years, and the key to success has been given to many Nigerian students through training and preparing them to face new challenges in the ICT industry as it is growing very fast.

“We can see there are so many students that can offer in the ICT industry because a lot of Nigerian students have shown their capabilities. For example, last year ICT competition, excellent ABU Zaria, University of Port Harcourt and University of Ibadan students won The Global Grand Prize in the Network and Cloud Track and Second Prize in the Network Track a very impressive achievement that has never been achieved by any country in the competition.

“I would like to congratulate all the students who have gone through the Huawei ICT Academy training, as we all know, it is not easy at all. Today you are here, ready to enter into the ICT industry, which is one of the fastest growing and important industry in the world. We believe that with the Huawei certificate being your wings, you will be able to fly higher and further.

“Dear Students, Huawei is working to empower you as a learner, not only to work in the ICT Industry but also improve standard of ICT through the use of Huawei ICT solutions. However, I encourage you to continue pursuing more knowledge and skill by getting Huawei Professional and Expert Level certification. This will give you more solid foundation in ICT and give you more opportunities in the Job Market,” Huawei Director said.

ABU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kabir Bala, who congratulated the students that participated in the qualification test and interview session, said that the more proficient you were in ICT the more distinguished you would become.

To fully understand Huawei general operations, Oreofeoluwa Opemipo Omolaolu of Huawei Public Relations Unit gave an overview of the ICT company, just as Kenneth Igwe spoke on the objectives of Huawei ICT job fair.

Goodwill messages from Huawei partners were delivered at the occasion. Muhammad Kabiru Haladu spoke on behalf of Micro Access Limited, while Olushola Fashina spoke for Certified Systems Limited.

The participating students at the job fair first went through a qualification test and later participated in an interview session anchored by a team of interviewers from the ICT company and its partners.