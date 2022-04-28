From Gyang Bere, Jos

Senator representing Plateau South Prof Nora Ladi Dadu’ut said the ICT Centre and E-Library constructed in Namu, Quaanpan Local Government Area will connect Plateau South for socio-economic transformation of the people.

She noted that the centre will ease the registration of students for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and other online examinations in the zone.

Prof. Dadu’ut disclosed this on Thursday during the commissioning of the ICT Centre/E-Library in Namu, Quaanpan Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“The ICT Centre is to connect local communities in Plateau South to the global world for online business and for JAMB and WASSEC registration. Our children usually travel far to carry out this registration but today the situation has changed for good.”

She described the project as a life fulfilled dream and commitment to giving back to society through the construction of the ICT Centre to ease the burden of student registration.

“The need for information and Communication Technology (ICT) for socio-economic transformation and development of the people is of great importance and cannot be overemphasized in the 21 century.

“This transformation has manifested itself as we can see in the growth and expansion of businesses and social network media which provides great opportunities for anyone connected to the internet to better their lives through networking.”

Sen. Dadu’ut noted that some individuals have taken advantage of the internet to commit fraud and cyberbullying but said the benefits of ICT in the 21 century in Nigeria far outweigh the threats to society.

She urged the people to protect and maintained the equipped ICT Centre and used it positively for the collective development of the community.

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, who was represented by the Commissioner of Science and Technology, Hon Gyang Musa urged the people to take advantage of the ICT Centre to connect the Senatorial District to the global society.

He said that the ICT will reduce youth restiveness and address the issues of insecurity in the state.

“This is to reduce youth restiveness in society by meeting the need of global challenges. I want to equally challenge the youths to take advantage of this great opportunity given to them to make good use of this facility to better their lives.”

Chairman of Quaanpan Local Government Area, Hon. Abner Da’a represented by the Supervisory Counsellor Social Services, Hon. Rita Buba commended Senator Dadu’ut for the initiative and said the Council will take advantage of the ICT Centre.