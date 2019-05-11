Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong said the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has saved Plateau people from the agony of death by donating Intensive Care Unit (ICU) equipment worth more than N70 million to the State Specialist Hospital Jos. He noted that the donation was the biggest private intervention to the hospital. Lalong disclosed this on Friday in Jos during the presentation of the brand new ICU equipment.

“This gesture is the biggest private based-intervention to the hospital in recent time. The hospital is now better equipped to respond to emergency and save families from agony of deaths caused by inefficient medical attention.

“The action of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has inspired my administration to remain committed to a promise to replace obsolete equipment in the hospital as well as purchase new ones to meet the health need of the citizens.”

Lalong who was represenated by his deputy, Prof. Sunny Gwanle Tyoden called on Nigerians to partner with his administration in the quest of drive the state out of the shackles of poverty, diseases, injustice and corruption. Pastor Adeboye who unveiled the life saving equipment declared that it is the determination of Redeemed Christian Church of God for people to be saved from untimely death and remain healthy to serve God.