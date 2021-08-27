From Charity Nwakaudu,Abuja

Prof. Bashiru Aremu, has felicitated with the Olubadan of Ibadand , His Royal Highness, Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje Ogungunniso1, for his double honour as he received ICWLS global awards of excellence while marking 93 years birthday.

In a press statement made available to Journalists in Abuja yesterday, Prof Aremu congratulated the Monarch on his awards as Most Notable and Top Distinguished Monarch of the 21st Century.

The global group of green Academia, International Chartered World Learned Society, ICWLS decorated the Olubadan of Ibadan with global Golden Muffler as signs of International Chartered World Learned Society and mark of respect.

Prof. Aremu, while rejoicing with Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje Ogungunniso1 on his 93 years birthday ceremony , stated that the Monarch’s reign has brought development, sustainable peace, and rising honour for the ancient city of Ibadan and the state as a whole.

“I commend Olubdan of Ibadan on his 93 years birthday. Ibadan under his watch has not only emerged as one of the most populous and fastest-growing city,in recent years but has indeed been peaceful. There is no denying fact, that the laudable contributions of His Royal Highness made these remarkable milestones.