Info Digital Africa (ID Africa), a Nigerian public relations, marketing communications and strategic advisory company, has announced the launch of its operations in Ghana and Kenya.

The announcement coincides with the company’s seventh-anniversary celebrations.

The company was founded in 2015 by Ayeni Adekunle as part of BHM, an Africa-focused international PR and communications network with offices in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

ID Africa will serve as BHM’s Pan-African advisory and execution ﬁrm helping consumers, brands, organisations, and governments make sense of the world’s most promising continent. Through local and regional adviser-led outﬁt, ID Africa will use a combination of owned media consumer insights, market knowledge, vast content studio and editorial distribution, and super-advisers, to design and execute award-winning and impactful work across the continent.

Femi Falodun, chief executive officer, ID Africa, said: “After seven years of building and perfecting our unique approach to marketing and communications in Nigeria, we are now taking this distinctive proposition to other parts of Africa. With a combination of owned media consumer insights, proprietary technology, editorial expertise, and advisers, we are positioned to deliver truly impactful work across the continent.