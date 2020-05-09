Handsome actor, Rotimi Salami has cleared the air on his rumoured relationship with actress Allwell Ademola.

In a live Instagram interview with Mr. Porsche, Salami confessed that Allwell is everything to him and that he loves her so much. “Allwell is my everything, I love her so much. She’s someone I can say she always got my back in the Yoruba movie sector. The first Yoruba movie I produced, she wrote the script, coordinated the shoot and also directed it. Other major opportunities I got afterwards also came from her. She always puts me in front of any movie producer or director. She always stands in for me, assuring them that I would deliver, and thank God I don’t disappoint. As for the dating rumours, I will always tell people to believe what they want, it doesn’t matter as long as I am happy and there’s peace in my home. Honestly, I don’t really care.”

When asked his opinion on dating older women, the father of two asserted, “If I wasn’t married, maybe yes. If I wasn’t married, I would have settled for an older lady because younger girls are carried away by a lot of things while older ladies are very mature, as they have seen a lot in life. There are some younger ladies who are more mature than their age. At the moment, my wife treats me like a baby, and my mum too. So, I would have loved to date an older lady if I am not married. However, I can’t marry a woman older than me, it’s just for dating and nothing serious.”

Rotimi also admitted that he has on several occasions ‘cheated’ on his wife but maintained that whenever he found himself in that situation, he tried to apply self-control. “Well, Yes! I have cheated on my wife. If looking at somebody’s bumbum is regarded as cheating, then I have. And when I do, I always control myself,” he confessed.