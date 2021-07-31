For Nollywood actress and producer, Inem Peter, she would rather marry a white man than tie the knot with a Nigerian.

In a phone chat with Saturday Sun, the actress whose latest movie, The Pendulum is trending on Ibaka TV, gave her reason: “I’m not scared of marriage, not at all. Very soon, I would settle down. That would be when the man meant for me comes. I will know and then I will let you know too. But now, I am still very much single.”

Speaking further, she said: “It will also be a greater joy for me to marry a white guy, because I have always wanted mixed-race kids. The next achievements I want to focus on right now are Masters (degree) and marriage. In fact, I’m already counting down.”

Ms Peter, however, has a piece of advice for young girls trooping into Nollywood. “Sexual harassment is not avoidable. It is in every industry, but I’d advise ladies out there, aside from talent and looks, be sure of what you want. Be disciplined, dedicated and always believe in yourself; and never give up. It’s not going to be easy at the beginning but it will be worth it,” she stated.

On challenges, Peter said as an actress and producer, being a perfectionist and getting things right could be extremely difficult. “Being a perfectionist and getting it right 101 percent is extremely difficult; and to some people it is impossible but that’s what I do. That’s how much I put in as a female filmmaker so that no one will have an excuse or see fault in doing business with me based on gender.”

