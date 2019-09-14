Managing her acting career with barbing hasn’t been easy for beautiful actress, Ezeh Kenechukwu Stephanie.

The Cooperatives and Rural Development graduate shares with Inside Nollywood the challenges that come with being a model, actress and barber.

“I didn’t plan to be a barber but my mum wanted all her children to learn a skill, and she suggested barbing for my elder sister and I. At first, we were not interested but she convinced us. Then, she linked us up with her stylist. So, we agreed and started. Since then, it has been a smooth journey and I’m so grateful to her,” Ezeh narrated. “However, since I joined the movie industry, it has not been easy managing both careers. They are totally different from each other.”

Pretty and well endowed, Ms Ezeh is ready for marriage but yet to find Mr. Right. Spilling what she had learned from her previous relationships and her expectations from her future husband, the actress said she has learned the need to be with someone who’s loving, caring and supportive.

“Relationship comes with a lot of sacrifices. But I’m not scared of marriage. Although, I know there are lots of celebrities’ marriages crashing, I don’t share same destiny with others.

“That’s why I miss dad. I miss everything about him. I love the way he loved my mum. I miss his presence as a father and the way he pampered me. I miss the love he and my mum shared. I know he’s so nice a person before be passed on in 2001. I would love to marry someone like my father.”