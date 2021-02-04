Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has opened up that she always wanted to throw a lavish party.

Cuppy disclosed that coming into the country, she gets to experience the most amazing weddings and traditional gatherings, and she is inspired by these experiences.

The 28-year-old DJ made the assertion while speaking on the concept behind her party-themed song, ‘Litty Lit’ featuring Teni.

“I’m not married myself, but I definitely have always wanted to throw my own lavish oleku owambe party,” the daughter of a Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola said.

Continuing she said, “And so when I thought about a song with Teni and it’s all about getting lit and having a good time, this video was spot on. Teni worked in the studio, super vibrant, full of energy, ready to party. Actually, Teni really came through for me. Teni had been in a very stressful shoot that same day, but she came with the energy and she reassured me that we were going to make it, and that’s exactly what we did. Teni actually wasn’t feeling too well on that day so we had to push through. I was the one giving her the ginger. But I think it all came together and beautifully well.”