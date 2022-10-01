Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peterside Idah has congratulated the new president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau.

Having lost 39-1 in the runoff, Idah while congratulating the former chairmen of chairmen said that; “the truth is that I understand the politics. People make promises with hope. I came from outside to prove a point. I will be back next four years. The election cost me N15-N20 million. We won’t stop until the Congress does the right thing.

When we expand the Congress it will be a level playing ground. The process today wasn’t bad. My life goes on. I have work to do at SuperSport. I am also a Pastor. I will be the NFF President. I will also be ready to offer my support to Gusau if he deems me worthy of such.