Ngozi Nwoke

Against the backdrop of disruptions which the COVID-19 pandemic has caused in the marketplace across the world, an industry leader and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Lagos- based Route712 Experiential Agency, David Idahoise, has charged operators in the sector and Nigerian business organisations to re-invent the wheels, deliver exceptional services and customer experiences to stay relevant.

According to him, “every forward looking organisation must reinvent its strategy to ensure delivery of exceptional services and customer experience in this present day market reality to be relevant and remain in business”.

This, he said would make the agencies and the (product and corporate) brands that they work for to deepen their engagement and loyalty with customers.

Citing his agency as an example, Idahoise disclosed that the company had sustained its culture of attracting some of the brightest minds in Nigeria’s brand activation and marketing industry to keep it at the top of the experiential marketing space.

In his words, “With its dictum, ‘Everything you can imagine is real’, Route 712 is combining imaginativeness with innovativeness to distinguish itself in the Nigerian experiential marketing ecosystem while impacting the sector’s generation next positively”.

Idahoise disclosed that Route 712 scored another first when during the pandemic period it successfully activated the first ever experiential out-of-home activation which caught the appeal of many industry players, adding that it was at the launch of Cowbell Evaporated Milk brand which took place recently. He stated, “The agency leveraged a combination of out-of-home technology with digital interactions to drive massive engagements with consumers across the length and breadth of Nigeria. Expectedly, Route 712 was loudly applauded across the industry for the feat.