Tony Osauzo

An All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in Edo State and former political adviser to ex-governor Adams Oshiomhole, Hon. Charles Idahosa, has blamed his former boss and National Chairman of the APC for what happened during the inauguration of the state’s 7th House of Assembly and the crisis rocking the party in the state.

He alleged that the national chairman was encouraging the division within the party in the state so that only he can have a hold on it.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, Idahosa expressed discomfort over Oshiomhole’s refusal to speak on the crisis, adding that if the former governor had called those against Governor Godwin Obaseki’s second term bid to order, the crisis would have ended.

According to him, Oshiomhole’s continued silence in the alleged rift with Governor Godwin Obaseki was responsible for some lawmakers-elect daring the State Working Committee of the APC.