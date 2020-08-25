Lawrence Enyoghasu

Archbishop Designate Isaac Idahosa, the Presiding Pastor in charge of Illumination Assembly, God First Ministries International, is set to mark 31 years anniversary of ministerial exploits.

This was stated in a statement made available to Daily Sun indicating that Idahosa would host a praise and worship service entitled “An Evening Of Gratitude” on Sunday, August 30, at the church auditorium, Lekki Light Centre, Ajah, Lagos.

Gospel singers expected include Ada Ehi, Onos Ariyo, Praise Machine, GUC, FAY, among others, the statement also indicated.

‘Having spent 31 years in God’s vineyard after establishing the ministry on August 25, 1989, in Minna, Niger state, the philanthropist (Idahosa) reiterated that some events lined up for the anniversary are scheduled on charity visits to female ward of Kirikiri prison and to the orphanage home.

‘Other highlights for the evening of worship is the presentation of the honorary award to Archbishop Designate as ‘COVID-19 Champion’ for his immense contribution to the body of Christ and society at large. Known for the saying, “Every day is a plus,” Idahosa also said all Sundays in August is fixed for service of gratitude,’ the statement contained.