Archbishop-designate Isaac Idahosa, presiding pastor in charge of Illumination Assembly, God First Ministries International, is set to mark his 31st anniversary of ministerial exploits.

Idahosa would host a praise and worship service titled “An Evening of Gratitude” on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the church auditorium, Lekki Light Centre, Ajah, Lagos.

Gospel singers expected at the event include Ada Ehi, Onos Ariyo, Praise Machine, GUC and FAY, among others, a statement from the church indicated.

“Having spent 31 years in God’s vineyard after establishing the ministry on August 25, 1989, in Minna, Niger State, the philanthropist (Idahosa) reiterated that some events lined up for the anniversary include charity visits to female ward of Kirikiri Prison and to orphanage home.

“Other highlights are presentation of honorary award to Archbishop-designate as ‘COVID-19 Champion’ for his immense contribution to the body of Christ and society at large. Known for the saying, ‘Every day is a plus’, Idahosa also said all Sundays in August are for service of gratitude.”