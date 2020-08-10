Edo Business mogul and Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Marine Solutions, Capt. Hosa Okunbo, has advised politicians in the state to emulate former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan who said that “no blood of any citizen is worth the ambition of any politician”.

He gave the advice in a statement he issued to sue for peace ahead of the September 19 election in the state.

Idahosa, a renowned philanthropist, while lamenting the current political violence in the state ahead of the polls, noted that the state remains for all while politicians will come and go.

He, therefore, appealed to parents to guide against their wards being used to foment trouble and called on the youth to guide against being used as thugs for the election, saying that violence creates an atmosphere of instability which hinders development.

“Election will come and go but the state will remain. Nothing thrives in violence; our state can only move forward when we have a peaceful environment. We must begin to redirect our youths from negativity to positivity.

“I want to take cue from my great friend and brother, former President Goodluck Jonathan who said no blood of any citizen is worth the ambition of any politician.

“He stated this when he addressed the nation before the 2015 elections, he did not only say it but stood by it as well and it has earned him great global respect.

Today as I address you as a stakeholder, I want to appeal and pray for a more prosperous Edo State.

“Politicians like I said, will come and go but this is the only house that we have and the only one we can identify with. The future of our children is pregnant, so we must be careful”, Okunbo cautioned.

He urged the citizens to identify any stranger in their midst and report same to the security agencies in the state.

“As they intend to import thugs into our midst, we must prepare to identify such strange persons and report same”, he advised.