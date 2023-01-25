Two Nigerians, Praise Idamadudu and Goodness Iredia, have qualified for the NAIA indoor track and field national championship scheduled to hold from March 2-4, 2023 at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, South Dakota, USA.

Idamadudu will participate in the 60m, 200m and the 400m after meeting the ‘A’ standards in the events at the Samford Invite in Birmingham, Alabama this weekend.

The Cumberland University student took home first place in two of the three events she competed in, winning the 60m and the 400m in 7.53s and 56.97s respectively.

Also through is Iredia, who leapt a 7.26m personal best to win the long jump event.

The jump landed him “A” Standards with the fifth-best jump in the NAIA this season.

Last Monday, Iredia who was named Mid-South Conference Field Athlete of the Week after jumping his way into NAIA reckoning in only his first career collegiate meet at the Commodore Challenge.

He won the triple jump event with a new school-record of 15.59m, which also ensures his trip to South Dakota in March. Iredia also cleared 1.96m to place third in the high jump.

He is Cumberland University’s first student-athlete in the track and field program’s history to earn National Athlete of the Week during the indoor season.