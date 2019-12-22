Peter Ogbuokwa

The President of the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN), Mr. Omon Anenih-Mordi has presented Bethesda Child Support Agency with financial donations during a courtesy visit to the school in Lagos.

Anenih-Mordi disclosed that the primary objective of the association is to provide free education to the less privileged children in society through donations from corporate organisations.

“The donation was proceeds from the auction during the World Interiors Day 2019 (WID19) with the theme: “Designing Spaces, Changing Lives” which held recently in Lagos.

In the same vein, Secretary General, IDAN, Mrs. Gbemisola Aluko said:

“We are thrilled at the money realised to support this noble cause. We believe it will go a long way to help accomplish their goals, and we believe the money will be spent to help those in need.

According to Aluko, “We commend all the donations made by individuals and corporate organisations in Lagos and Abuja, who contributed to the success of the programme.”

The programme started with a pre-auction dinner at Bogobiri Nimbus Gallery Lagos, with members nominating various organisations for charity.

Meanwhile, IDAN Abuja Chapter equally raised awareness on their activities by organising a walk and Zumba activities at AFP furniture showroom for design professionals and members of the public in Abuja.

There were also donations from members with the hashtag #WID19 campaign during the programme as awareness was created on the importance of design and how well designed interiors can improve life, quality and harmony in the society.

All the items donated were later auctioned during the IDAN Trade Week 2019, which held at Interstyle Ceramics Limited, Lagos.