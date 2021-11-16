Anthony Omolola, yesterday, called on the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to rehabilitate the Akure Idanre Road.

He made the call in

preparation for the 45th coronation anniversary of the Owa of Idanre kingdom, Oba Frederick Adegunle Aroloye, Arubiefin IV.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Omolola’s appeal came on the heels of the deplorable state of Akure-Idanre Road, which has not been touched in the last six years.

Omolola, who is the coronation anniversary chairman, spoke with newsmen on preparations for the grand event, said apart from the Akure-Idanre Road, all the roads to the various villages and towns in the area have become death traps.

According to him, while his committee is appealing to the state government to help in rehabilitating the Akure-Idanre Road for the celebration, the rehabilitation of the Owena-Alade Road, which is equally in a dilapidated state should be considered in the 2022 budget

“Most of the invited guests, including governors, eminent Obas from the South West and traditional rulers from other parts of the country, business leaders among others, who are coming, will pass through Akure to Idanre for the event and we don’t want a situation where that road would define their perception about the good work the governor is doing in Ondo State,” he said.

The committee chairman said the Idanre people will appreciate government’s quick intervention to put the road back to its normal state.

He said the committee is aware of the enormous responsibility before the state government and the financial crisis affecting all the three tiers of government.

He, however, said the community needs the intervention of the government so that the people will not be cut off from civilisation.

Besides, he noted that Idanre community contributes significantly to the state government purse every year as revenue from taxes and levies on cocoa, timber and other cash crops.

According to him, Idanre contributes over N40 billion annually to the Internally Generated Revenue of the state from the major cash crop in the community.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .