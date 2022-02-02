By Chinenye Anuforo

In commemoration of this year’s International Day of Education (IDE) Nigeria’s telecom provider, 9mobile, has announced its Future-CEO initiative, aimed at stimulating the interest of young students of secondary school age in business and leadership.

According to 9mobile, the initiative aligns with the brand’s CSR commitment to education and firm belief in supporting and providing self-discovery and expressive platforms for youths to thrive.

While speaking on the initiative, PR Lead, 9mobile Chineze Amanfo, emphasized the need for youths to have unfettered access to quality education. She said, “At 9mobile, we understand the importance of education in shaping the life of a child. This informed our unflinching support towards the growth and development of the educational system. The Future-CEO Initiative is another educational initiative by 9mobile to encourage students to aspire to greatness in whatever field they have chosen to pursue.”

In implementing the initiative, 9mobile will be collaborating with the Lagos Education District II comprising schools in Ikorodu, Kosofe, and Shomolu Local Government Areas. The selection process will kick-start with a speech competition on the topic: “What would you do if you get to be the CEO of a major company for one day?” This competition will be carried out in partnership with the Literary and Debating Society in schools with Education district II, Lagos State.

The process will run for four weeks, with video entries submitted electronically, after which one winner will emerge from a strict judging exercise. The winner will get to visit 9mobile head office in Lagos to be hosted by the CEO in addition to receiving other exciting prizes.

The UNESCO International Day of Education is celebrated on January 24 every year. The theme for 2022 is “Changing Course, Transforming Education”. The essence of celebrating the day is to demonstrate that education is essential for the success of all 17 of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).