When recently the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai, invited media executives to Maiduguri for an interactive dialogue, one could not help but applaud the programme. It was a friendly, frank and sincere event aimed at evolving stakeholder engagement and enhancing military-media relations.

However, a few days after the well-attended engagement, the Nigeria Army declared an activist, Dr. Perry Brimah, wanted over alleged fundraising for troops. The military also subsequently raided the offices of Daily Trust and arrested some of its journalists over a report it had recently published on the counter-insurgency strategy of the Nigerian Army. These incidents were worrisome and portend a huge minus to the desired mutual military-media relations being striven towards.

It might interest the army to note that similar media indiscretions during the previous administration of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan were well-managed, when news editors were inundated with confidential information in the name of ‘exclusive reports.’ There were several instances in which the Nigerian media demonstrated excessive patriotism in protecting national security. During that period, the leadership of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, in collaboration with Gen. Chris Olukolade, the defence spokesperson, ensured that the security services put news editors in confidence about major operations, and the media were supportive, treating highly classified information with the delicateness it required.

There is need to establish a better rapport and engage with the media and other critical stakeholders closely, for them to appreciate the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff. Some of them even lack basic information about much of Buratai’s past accomplishments in commanding troops and in the communities he served. They might have forgotten that, as JTF commander, he stabilised the Niger Delta region, having wrested it from the scourge of armed militancy; as the commandant, Nigerian Army School of Infantry, not only did he train cadets in guerrilla war tactics and counter-insurgency manoeuvres, he also endeared himself to the troops before their eventual deployment as the first special forces to fight Boko Haram in the North-East.