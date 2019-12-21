Celebrated academic and author, Professor TOC Ndubuizu, will be the centre of attraction as Ideato nation honours him on January 5, 2020.

That day sons and daughter of Ideato will gather to celebration the life and time of Professor Ndubuizu as he turns 82.

A man who has seen it all and gave his best to Ideato, Professor Ndubuizu will be attracting the crème la de crème of the ancient Ideato kingdom, its illustrious sons and daughters, including Chairman of the Orange Drug Group, Sir (Dr) Tony Ezenna, as well as their friends round the world to the St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Ikpa, Uzoakolli, Urualla on the date above where the Catholic Bishop of Orlu Dioceses, Most Revd. Augustine Ukwuoma will celebrate a holy mass in honour of the erudite scholar.

Mass over, the train moves to Ideato North local government headquarters, Urualla for reception, which will be chaired by Sir (Dr) Ezenna.

As a mark of honour for Professor Ndubuizu, and also to broaden intellectual discourse, cross- fertilise and ventilate ideas, the Orange Drug boss will use the opportunity presented by the reception to declare open the first edition of the Sir Tony Ezenna Lecture series.

The maiden edition of the lecture series will be delivered by the Chief Guest of honour and President- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo.

It is not by accident that Ezenna will be spicing Professor Ndubuizu’s 82nd birthday celebration with intellectual discourse.The Orange Drug Chairman has over the years made huge philanthropist contributions to the advancement of education in Nigeria, particularly in the Ideato nation.

He has awarded numerous scholarships, renovated avalanche of schools, built from scratch many more and donated teaching aids.

Sir Ezenna spares nothing in ensuring that education gets to his beloved Ideato. His desire is to see every Ideato child in school.

Consequently he has rebuilt many schools and class room blocks in Ideato, including Akokwa High school, National Ndizuogu secondary school, Ntueke, Cor Marie High School, Urualla among others.

One of the numerous new schools adorning Ideato will be commissioned on the 9th of January, 2019.

Friends and associates of Professor Ndubuizu are elated that not only is the Ideato nation celebrating via his birthday reception but a greater honour is being bestowed on him, as an accomplished academic, by Ezenna through the lecture series.

Essentially, come January 5th 2020, Professor Ndubuizu’s day with start with unreserved Thanksgiving to God for an impactful, unblemished and blessed 82 years on earth and ends with a knowledge- enriching intellectual discourse- a fitting and proper way to celebrate and honour an urbane and cerebral academic!