Idemili Amaka, a coalition of professionals from Idemili Federal Constituency, Anambra State, has applauded the appointment of Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, as the Managing Director/CEO designate of Fidelity Bank Plc.

Mrs Onyeali-Ikpe, currently an Executive Director in charge of SouthWest Directorate will assume duty at the bank on January 1, 2021 as the bank’s first female MD/CEO.

In a statement signed by its convener, Chief Tony Onyima (Ife Idemili), the group described the appointment as “a great moment for Idemili and Anambra State and gender inclusiveness in Nigeria”. Her emergence in a highly competitive corporate world, came barely days after another Idemili son from Abatete, Professor Charles Egbu, was appointed the first black Vice Chancellor of a British university. “Her appointment is a clear testimony to her excellent qualifications and competence and a demonstration of the robust, strong and stable succession plan of Fidelity Bank”, the statement added.

As a proud daughter of Idemili with rich pedigree, the group expressed confidence in Onyeali-Ikpe’s ability to build on the solid foundations laid by her predecessors and return a rewarding balance sheet for the shareholders. With over 30 years of banking experience, new CEO disgnate no doubt is following the footsteps of her late father, Chief Onwuka Efobi, who was a senior officer at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and pioneer staff of IBWA from where he retired as an Assistant General Manager (AGM).

She is highly respected in her Nnokwa Community in Idemili South LGA which had since bestowed on her the title of ‘Ada Eji Ejemba’. An old girl of Federal Government Girls Secondary School, Owerri, Nneka holds Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and Master of Laws (LLM) degrees from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Kings College, London respectively.

She has also attended executive courses at Harvard Business School, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, INSEAD School of Business, Chicago Booth School of Business, London Business School and IMD among many others. She’s currently undergoing a diploma programme in Organisational Leadership at Said Business School, Oxford University, United Kingdom. She is married to Dr. Ken Onyeali-Ikpe, a respected and key player in the marketing communications industry and they are blessed with children.