Former National Assembly member for Idemili North and South, Hon. Charles Odedo, has said that the residents of the two local government areas have made up their minds to settle for Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

He said that their resolve to solidly stand with the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor was because of their belief that he would consolidate on the gains of Governor Willie Obiano’s administration having performed excellently well at the CBN.

Odedo, a former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had before the primary polls of political parties started, moved to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) where he also collapsed the structure of his former party into the new one.

He said that the people demonstrated their resolve for Soludo by voting massively for him at the primary poll of APGA held recently.

“In Idemili South, we had 30 delegates. 29 voted for Soludo and one didn’t. In Idemili North, we have about 35 delegates and only one person did not vote for Soludo. So, as far as the primary was concerned, we demonstrated that we are behind him.

“Now, we are mobilizing for the election proper. You cannot take anything for granted. We have to work hard. We know that we have the best material; and of course, my coming in into APGA has collapsed the APC’s structure into APGA.

“So, we have already secured about 60 percent of Idemili North and South for Soludo. But we still have more work to do. To work means, house to house, convening meetings, telling people why it is important that everybody should support Soludo.

“So, without mincing words, we know that Idemili North and South are for Soludo. But we are going to still do the work. Majority of the APC’s supporters in Idemili North and South have moved to APGA”, Odedo said.

