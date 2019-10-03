Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Minister of State (FCT) Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has urged elites in the country to continue to identify with orphans and the less privileged in society.

The Minister stated this during a visit to an orphanage in Karu, Abuja, in commemoration of Nigeria’s 59th Independence Day anniversary.

She said identifying with society’s less privileged is significant to nationhood and national development.

According to her: “Spending time with orphans in commemoration of Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary is a significant to nationhood.”

The Minister described orphans as the future leaders of the country and charged them to always see themselves as special creatures endowed with God’s blessings to cause a change in the society.

“You are the future leaders of this nation. So always see yourself as a special creature endowed with God’s blessings to cause a change in the society. We have future Ministers, Presidents and leaders of thoughts among you,” she said.

“I truly love supporting the less privileged in the society. It is call to serve the weak and the poor.”

Highlights of the visit include the donation of several food items and clothing materials to the orphanage home as to show love and care.