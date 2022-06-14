From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) has linked the poor application of criminal justice law to significant rise in criminal activities across the country.

IDFP observed that many people who were arrested for one crime or the other allegedly buy their way through the justice system, hence they escape being punished, while there are unnecessary delays in action against those who were successfully tried and convicted of different crimes, with reference to Evans, Wadume and several others arrested over time for crime against human and society.

Co-Chairmen of IDFP, Alhaji Kunle Sanni and Bishop Sunday Onuoha, at a joint press conference in Abuja, on Monday, suggested a review of the criminal justice system to enable speedy dispensation of justice as well as stiffer measures to serve as deterrent to others nursing the idea of engaging in crime.

They said the development sends a wrong signals and, perhaps, promotes the culture of impunity where a criminals can boldly carry out a crime and escape justice, expressing fears the Nigeria was fast becoming a lawless and failed state where non-state actors have been emboldened to operate without fears and resistance.

He said: “This press conference was necessitated by the increasing cases of kidnapping and attacks on Nigerians in most parts of the country which has resulted in massive destruction of lives and property.

“Nigeria has witnessed an upsurge in such violence in recent months. Regrettably, the government has been unable control that and secure citizens from these catastrophes. It’s an indication that Nigeria is fast becoming a failed state, and we are worried and apprehensive that no one seems safe on the road, railway tracks and even in their homes in a sovereign country with vast and sophisticated security architecture.

“We are also troubled that security agents that are trained and commissioned to secure the lives and property of ordinary citizens seems impotent to deal with the huge security challenges. Regrettably, our commonwealth is used for the well-being of these people with no positive impact on the security of lives and property of the citizenry.”

The religious leaders thus asked the government to go beyond the usual condemnation of the killings and condolence messages to injured victims and families of the dead, and take concrete steps to stem them, stating that otherwise could reveal how weak, nonchalant and seemingly compromising the security agencies have turned out to be.

They requested a total overhauling of the national security apparatus and specifically the constitutional provision for state police, calling for decisive actions against anyone guilty of kidnapping, banditry or terrorism.

“We seek to be protected and safe as Nigerians. One of our great strengths and pride as a country has been religious harmony, tolerance and freedom. This is manifested in true religious liberty. However, this is being gradually eroded.”

They also raised a concern that worship centers are fast becoming slaughter theaters where innocent Nigerians meet untimely death in the most gruesome war like manner, thereby, calling on religious organizations to step up security at worship centers, and be more vigilant about who comes into their congregations and premises at all times.

“We, as religious leaders are resolute that we will not be deterred by the activities of

bandits, kidnappers, extremists, corrupt public servants and other criminal persons and groups because they have destabilized and dislocated our various communities and

undermined our unity.

“We reject anyone who does these dastardly deeds in the name of any of our religions. We encourage tolerance, peace, patience and interfaith harmony and relations in Nigeria to make Nigerians live in peace for sustainable growth,” they said.

