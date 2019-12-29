Hon Jude Chukwuemeka Idimogu, lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 02 in Lagos State House of Assembly, has showered members of his constituency with gifts in celebration of this year’s Christmas and as a thank-you gesture for their supports.

Speaking during the event, Idimogu said, his motive for joining politics was to serve his people and expressed appreciation to his constistuents for their supports.

According to him, “My motive of joining politics is to serve. The economy, I know is not favourable and things are difficult. This Christmas no matter how small, people are known for eating rice during Christmas time. It is necessary because without your support, you won’t be where you are. So it is key whatever you have, no matter how small, give back to them for the joy of Christmas and the joy of serving my people.

“I would have done better if I had more, but the little I have I believe I should share with my people. Party leaders have taken their own, party faithful have also taken, but there are people, who might not be opportune to be members of the party but they are voters and my constituents, and with God, being a charity worker, that is why today I use this opportunity to say happy Christmas to them”, he stated.

Idimogu stated that the rice was given to members of his constituency without discrimination. “In giving them the gift there is no discrimination. No Yoruba, no Igbo, no Hausa. It is for Christians, Moslems. Everybody that shows interest must have something.