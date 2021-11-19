International Distillers Limited (IDL), one of the players in the wines and spirit industry in Nigeria and the makers of Chelsea Dry Gin has announced the rebirth of Confam Bitters in a sleek bottle design.

IDL’s Head of Marketing Bolaji Alalade said: “After four years of Confam Bitters entry in to the market, it is witnessing a rebirth, as Confam Bitters has been repackaged and refreshed with an exciting, contemporary, trendy, sleek bottle design which gives it gives it a fresh new look, an alluring label, a unique cap with an aim of giving lovers of the Bran a variety to choose from in all leisure destinations inclusive of hotels, restaurants and café.”

According to Alalade, Confam Bitters has carved its own special niche in the Nigerian market enjoying robust popularity amongst its Consumers because it delivers on expectation as a truly herbal drink made from a perfect mix of quality herbal extracts and the irresistible sleek 37.5cl and 75cl glass bottles is an addition to the 5cl, 10cl and 37.5cl sizes.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

In addition to the rebirth of Confam Bitters, a new marketing campaign was also introduced for the Brand titled “Mr. Capable”. The campaign underscores the Brand’s unique proposition as a true herbal drink made with 100% herbs and zero sugar.

Alalade explained that “whether Confam Bitters is taken for pleasure, or for its detoxifying ability or even perhaps to help in the other room, Confam Bitter is able and capable to go over and beyond.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .