In a bid to appreciate distributors and sustain loyalty, Intercontinental Distillers Limited (IDL), has held her annual distributors awards in Lagos, using the occasion to relaunch her alcopop brand, Teezers.

Head of Sales, Hope Gbagi, said over N325 million was given out as rewards to distributors, adding that IDL would fly 13 top distributors and their spouses to Dubai as a way of showing further gratitude for hard work. Managing Director, Patrick Anegbe, used the occasion to appeal to the Federal Government to review downward, excise duties for wines and spirits, as he lamented bad infrastructure, especially roads linking major cities as problem for businesses.

“The current state of our roads has become a hindrance in the distribution of products and goods across the nation. This is not good for business that wants to succeed,” he said.

Managing Director of YTTT Distributions from Lagos region, Mrs. Yemisi Adewusi, emerged overall winner with Divine Chinoz Ltd from Aba as runner up. The duo went home with over N8 million and a new 14-seater bus each. The highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling of the new Teezers Sparkling Cocktail.

IDL Head of Marketing, Mobolaji Alalade, said after rigorous research and carefully considering the dynamics of the present generation, Teezers Sparkling Cocktail was relaunched in two exciting variants; Lime/Lemon and Apple.

“It comes in a contemporary and youthful packaging which offers consumers excitement on-the-go and this would be the master of fun,” he said.