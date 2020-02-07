Bayelsa State governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, has been adopted as “illustrious Idoma son” by the Idoma Area Traditional Council. Also, the governor will be conferred with one of the highest chieftaincy titles by the Och’ Idoma, HRH, Agabadu, Dr. Elias Ikoyi Obekpa on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at OchIdoma palace, Otukpa.

The award is in recognition of Governor Dickson’s friendship with Idoma people and numerous contributions to the empowerment of Benue sons and daughters in his state.

Aside appointing a Benue man and current lawmaker, representing Ado, Okpokwu, Ogbadibo Federal constituency, Dr. Francis Ottah Agbo, as special adviser on media relations and later, chief press secretary, Governor Dickson also appointed Mr. Steven Ekoja as his special sssistant. He also appointed an Idoma man, Innocent Adaji as his chief driver and another Idoma man, Mr.John Adaji as his farm manager, while some of his cooks are of Idoma and Tiv extractions.

The governor also appointed a Benue police officer, late Inspector Ameh Ogbeh as his escort commander, among several other engagements.

According to a letter personally signed by HRH Obekpa, Governor Dickson will be conferred with one of the highest traditional chieftaincy titles in his palace as a way of cementing the relationship that exists among him, the Izon ethnic group and Benue people.

He said: “On behalf of myself, my council and the entire Idoma kingdom, I wish to, genuinely, appreciate your commitment to a peaceful and united Nigeria and in particular, your friendly disposition towards my people, including the Idoma community resident in Bayelsa State.

“In view of the above, and to further strengthen this relationship, I and my council, the Idoma Area Traditional Council, at our sitting decided to adopt you as an illustrious Idoma son by conferring one of the highest chieftaincy titles, in the Kingdom on you.

“We intend the ceremony to coincide with our annual pan Idoma festival, the ‘Eje Aje K’Idoma’.”

Dickson, who is also the Chairman of the South-South Governors Forum, has since accepted the offer and promised to personally be in Otukpo to receive the tittle, which he said was an honour done him and the Izon nation.

A press statement signed by the Secretary of Idoma Area Traditional Council, Mr. Joseph Adah, noted that the conferement of the traditional title on the governor was originally billed for Friday, June 28, 2019, same day with the pan-Idoma annual festival, known as the ‘Ej’Aje K’Idoma’, but was shifted to Saturday, February 8 this year, at the governor’s instance.

He said former Senate President, David Mark, will be chairman of the occasion, while the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom is the chief host.

READ ALSO: Zuru Emirate residents commend Gov. Bagudu on projects execution