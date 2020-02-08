The Idoma Area Traditional Council has adopted Bayelsa State governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, as its “illustrious Idoma son”. To this end, HRM, Agaba-idu Elias Ikoyi Obekpa, the Och’Idoma IV will today, confer the governor with one of the highest chieftaincy titles, at his palace, Otukpa.

The award is in recognition of Governor Dickson’s friendship with Idoma people and numerous contributions to the empowerment of Benue sons and daughters in his state.

Aside appointing a Benue man and current lawmaker, representing Ado, Okpokwu, Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, Dr. Francis Ottah Agbo, as special adviser on Media Relations and later, Chief Press Secretary, Governor Dickson also appointed Mr. Steven Ekoja as his special assistant.

He also appointed an Idoma man, Innocent Adaji as his chief driver and another Idoma man, Mr. John Adaji as his farm manager, while some of his cooks are of Idoma and Tiv extractions.

The governor also appointed a police officer, the late Inspector Ameh Ogbeh from Benue as his escort commander among several other engagements. According to a letter signed by Obekpa, Governor Dickson will be conferred with one of the highest traditional chieftaincy titles in his palace, as a way of cementing the relationship that exists between the Izon ethnic group and Benue people.

Dickson, who is also the Chairman of the South-South Governors Forum, has since accepted the offer and promised to be in Otukpo to receive the title, which he said was an honour done him and the Izon nation.

A press statement signed by the Secretary of Idoma Area Traditional Council, Mr. Joseph Adah, noted that the former Senate President, David Mark will be chairman of the occasion, while the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom is the chief host.