From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Idoma Area Traditional Council and stakeholders of the Idoma and Igede nation on the selection of the new Och’Idoma on Wednesday, narrowed the selection of the new paramount ruler to the people of Apa/ Agatu Intermediate Area Traditional Council.

It would be recalled that following the hunting expedition embarked upon by the immediate past Och’Idoma, Agabaidu Elias Ikoyi Obekpa some months back, race for his successor has since commenced.

The meeting, which took place at Double K Hotel and Resorts, Otukpo, was presided over by the state Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu with the acting Och’Idoma and Chairman, Idoma Area Traditional Council, HRM, Agabaidu, Engr. George Edeh in attendance.

At the stakeholders’ meeting, the two local government areas which constitute the Apa/Agatu Intermediate Area Traditional Council were mandated to meet and decide which of them should the Och’Idoma stool be zoned to.

Addressing the stakeholders, the Deputy Governor charged members of the Apa/Agatu Intermediate Area Council and stakeholders from the area to look inward and carefully come out with persons with the capacity, comportment and discipline to lead the Idoma nation.

On his part, Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Abba Moro, urged the people of Apa and Agatu to work together as brothers and amicably resolve who becomes the paramount ruler in the interest of the Idoma nation.

Those who were present at the meeting include former Benue State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Adam Onum, former Plateau and Katsina State military governor, Gen. Lawrence Onoja, (rtd); National Coordinator, Benue Rebirth Movement, AVM Monday Morgan, (rtd); President-General, Ochetoha K’Idoma, AVM Toni Adokwu (rtd); Vice President, Omy’ Igede, Comrade Daniel Omeno; PDP state chairman, Sir John Ngbede; all the first class, second class and third class chiefs as well as District and ward heads, and critical stakeholders from the nine local government areas of Benue South Senatorial District.

There were messages of support and calls for unity from Gen. Lawrence Onoja, AVM Monday Morgan, AVM Toni Adokwu, and Comrade Daniel Omeno.

Responding, Acting Och’ Idoma, Agabaidu Engr. George Edeh commended the Deputy Governor for his matured leadership and wisdom in handling the matter and the decisions that’s were arrived at during the meeting.

He also thanked Senator Moro, the chiefs and all the stakeholders that honoured the invitation while noting that the job had, by the resolution of the meeting, been made easier.

The Acting Och’Idoma therefore advised the people of Apa/Agatu to meet and then report to the electoral college with their decision on Sunday.

