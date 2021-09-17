A Real Estate firm, Bishop ND Riel Estate (BNRE) has unveiled popular DMW artiste, Jimoh Idowu Wasiu aka Idowest as it’s first brand ambassador.

The is coming following the firms deployment of its independent promo between September 8 to October 8 2020.

It’s Co-Founder, Kolade Adepoju said Idowest was chosen based on records, credibility and ability to influence youths to acquire assets.

Adepoju noted that the firm is confident that will attract for youths even via his over 1million Instagram followers.

“Before we decided to choose Idowest we’ve done our research as a company because this brand his known for integrity, security of your assets and like Bishop said, increase in value.

“One of the concern that we have is for our generation, our generation is that doesn’t understand that you need to invest. Many people just feel that they need enjoy and most of them don’t have anything to fall back to and this is part of the reason we have even chosen Idowest because we know that he has a link with our generation.”

Also giving his quota, co-founder Ike Bishop Okoronkwo said buying lands with BNRE is safe and secure even from Omo inile (land grabbers). Bishop noted that the team are always on ground to inspect and secure workers and land owners anytime there is an ongoing project.

Accepting his new ambassadorial role, Idowest appreciated the management of BNRE for seeing him fit as the suitable choice.

“I really don’t know what to say because I’m overwhelmed and I assure you that this is the beginning of greatness. I will do my best to make sure young people key into this and become land owners. A lot of young people spend millions in the club but it is now time to also own properties”, said Idowest.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.