Like they, say a goldfish has no hiding place. This in no little measure described the recent feats achieved by the youthful managing director of Dollar Construction, Idowu Lamidi, an engineer. Like a man favoured by the gods, Lamidi in just a week picked two honours which he has added to his collection.

The first was the award by the City People Magazine, ranking Lamidi’s Dollar Construction the fastest growing construction company In Nigeria. Hardly had he settled basking in the joy of the ranking when he was called upon by the European American University and was decorated with the Doctor of Science (DSc. Hons) in Building and Construction Project Management. The honorary degree was bestowed on the gentleman for his impact in the construction business, projects management and delivery coupled with his company’s contribution towards Nigeria’s economic growth and development. In his remarks, Lamidi noted that the honour is one of the rewards of his hard work and toils as he revealed his winning formula is hinged on dedication, self development, prayer and team-work.